CORUNNA — Shiawassee County recorded its 22nd death Wednesday linked to COVID-19 — a man in his 80s.
Cases continued to rise, but more slowly than the 11-case jump from the previous day. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county now total 251 with 92 considered recovered. Seven people are hospitalized.
While confirmed cases in the area are predominantly among women — 173-78 — more men (12) than women (10) have died.
Statewide, 53,510 people have been confirmed with infections from the respiratory virus and 5,129 have died.
In Shiawassee County, 65.3 percent (164) of all cases are among residents of long-term care facilities. Additional cases counted with the general public involved care facility staff.
All care facilities in the county that reported outbreaks previously now say those situations are slowly resolving with no new cases and people who were infected slowly recovering.
Cases have been reported at Pleasant View, Durand Senior Care and Rehab, The Meadows and The Lodges of Durand.
In Saginaw County there are 974 cases. Chapin and Chesaning townships both have fewer than five cases. Brady Township is reporting five cases and Maple Grove Township has nine.
In the village of Chesaning, the number rose to 30. Reports say many of those cases involve a care facility, but county health officials have not confirmed that.
