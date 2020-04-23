CORUNNA — Officials Tuesday announced a fifth person — a man in his 60s — has died from COVID-19.
At the same time, Pleasant View said it has its first confirmed case of the respiratory disease: a worker who is isolating at home.
The local number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 123, according to the Shiawassee County Health Department, 32 of whom are considered recovered.
So far, every person who has died in Shiawassee County has been a man with underlying health conditions. Overall, however, twice as many women have been infected — 81 to 42.
Health officials said 12 people are hospitalized.
The majority of local cases continue to be in the Durand area where 60 people are infected. The majority of those are residents and staff at Durand Senior Care and Rehab where 72 cases have been reported: 39 residents and 33 employees.
The Meadows in Caledonia Township this week also reported six residents and staff have been infected. Everyone at the facility has been tested.
Pleasant View now is the third facility impacted directly by the coronavirus pandemic. Health officials say all residents and staff will be tested.
Pleasant View officials said residents are being isolated in their rooms. In addition, staff and residents are having their temperatures taken daily and all communal spaces are closed.
Officials say they have tested 1,440 people with 1,238 negative results. Those infected range in age from 15 to 99.
The largest number of positive cases has been among people between 50 and 89 — with 80 of the 123.
According to the health department, confirmed cases exist in the areas of Bancroft, Byron, Durand, New Lothrop, Corunna, Laingsburg, Morrice, Owosso, Perry, Ovid, Oakley, Gaines and several whose location is unknown.
According to an obituary published in The Argus-Press this week, a person in Saginaw County’s Albee Township, also has died of the illness.
Statewide, confirmed cases rose to 33,966 with 2,813 deaths.
