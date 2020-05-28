LANSING — Owosso barber Karl Manke this week suffered a pair of legal setbacks as an administrative judge upheld his license suspensions and the Michigan Court of Appeals ordered his shop closed.
An administrative law judge Wednesday upheld the state’s suspension of barber Karl Manke’s license to cut hair during an online hearing.
According to the opinion issued by Judge Stephen B. Goldstein, “… After considering the evidence presented at the emergency hearing, the undersigned Administrative Law Judge hereby finds and orders the following: Petitioner has demonstrated, by a preponderance of the evidence presented to date, that there currently exists an imminent threat to the public health, safety and welfare which requires emergency action and a continuation of the summary suspension order.”
In a separate decision, appeals court judges Stephen Borrello, Amy Krause and Brock Swartzle today issued an opinion reversing Judge Matthew Stewart’s denial of a temporary restraining order and sent the case back to 35th Circuit Court with an order that Stewart grant the state’s TRO request.
“The trial court criticized Dr. (Joneigh) Khaldun’s affidavit for not explaining how the doctor concluded that appellant’s barbershop presents a public health risk, even though the trial court believed this conclusion makes sense at face value. Such a finding was error as it was premised on the trial court second-guessing Dr. Khaldun’s medical and administrate conclusions,” the appeals court’s decision reads.
“While the trial court acknowledged the potential of harm to the public, it nonetheless substituted its judgment for that of the experts by concluding that ‘this harm does not justify the issuance of an injunction on such scant evidence,’” the opinion also notes. “Again, the trial court rejected uncontested evidence when it reasoned that ‘an affidavit by a doctor who recited general facts about the virus and read a newspaper article’ did not tip the scales in favor of issuing the injunction, ‘no matter how great the public emergency.’”
Barbershops and salons have been closed for weeks by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who said the risk of spreading the coronavirus was too great. Manke, however, reopened on May 4, saying he needed to make money and declaring that the “government is not my mother.”
Manke has been operating in defiance of Whitmer’s executive order that instructed all “non-essential” businesses to close. Those state orders will continue at least through June 12, and possibly longer for hair salons and barbershops.
He has continued to cut hair despite the suspension of his business and barber licenses, and he gave free haircuts last week during a Capitol protest against the coronavirus restrictions. Manke has been given at least two misdemeanor tickets for violating the state’s orders.
“I don’t believe someone can cut hair and be 6 feet away,” said Khaldun, referring to the recommended distance between people to reduce the risk of spreading the disease.
During a two-day online hearing before Goldstein, Khaldun, the state’s chief medical officer, testified that Manke’s continued operation in defiance of coronavirus restrictions posed an “imminent threat” to public health.
“It is an imminent threat to public health,” said Khaldun, who advises Whitmer and regularly appears at her coronavirus news briefings.
Numerous photos of the shop in Owosso showed customers sitting close together. Some weren’t wearing face coverings, and Manke, 77, was photographed with a mask below his chin, Khaldun said.
“You would have people mingling, if you will, from different areas of the state where there may be different rates of community spread,” she said.
Goldstein’s decision continues the suspensions until further order of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and/or the Board of Barber Examiners or until a decision following a formal hearing scheduled for July 15.
David Skjaerlund, an Owosso resident who regularly visits the shop, testified Manke cuts hair while keeping other customers at least 10 feet away.
“He’s got UV equipment, hand sanitizer,” Skjaerlund said, referring to ultraviolet disinfectant. “Staff helps him sweep hair clippings.”
Manke didn’t testify because of the pending tickets, said his attorney, David Kallman. A hearing on the misdemeanor charges is scheduled for June 23 in 66th District Court.
State officials twice sought temporary restraining orders in 35th Circuit Court to stop Manke from cutting hair.
After Owosso police cited Manke with misdemeanors on May 6, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services served him with a cease and desist letter on May 8 and then sought a TRO when he refused to stop cutting hair.
On May 11, Judge Matthew Stewart denied a request by the AG’s office to issue a temporary restraining order requiring Manke to close, saying, in part, that since Michigan State Police troopers didn’t arrest Manke on May 8, there was no emergency and a hearing could take place at a later date.
On May 14, the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs served Manke with notice his license was suspended. The suspension carries a $1,000 fine per hair cut.
On May 20, Stewart again denied the state’s request. He said there was no particular emergency requiring immediate action.
The appeals court decision to grant the state request also dismissed the original request as moot. The decision was generally unanimous, however, Swartzle dissented on some points, including the need to immediate relief.
“Therefore, rather than grant peremptory relief to the appellant, I would have joined in an order submitting this case for plenary review, on an expedited basis, by a merits panel randomly drawn from the entire court with the opportunity for oral argument,” he wrote.
He can live off of the $100k that was donated via multiple gofundme accounts.
