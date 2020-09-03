CORUNNA — Health officials say a man in his 60s has become the 29th person in Shiawassee County to succumb to COVID-19 since March.
According to the latest information distributed by the Shiawassee County Health Department, there now are 410 confirmed cases of the viral disease with 57 active cases. Among those diagnosed, 324 are deemed recovered.
The numbers once again are up sharply from a week ago, the last time the county provided an update.
On Aug. 26, county officials announced there were 378 cases with 53 considered active. The county has added 130 new cases since Aug. 1.
Four people are hospitalized, officials say, the highest number in several months.
Statewide, the confirmed case number climbed to 103,710 while deaths now total 6,509. The state reported 524 new cases Wednesday and 14 deaths. The statewide — and countywide — death rate among those with confirmed cases is about 7.1 percent.
According to the Michigan coronavirus website, Shiawassee County has an additional 29 “probable” cases and an additional “probable” death. Probable cases involve people who exhibit symptoms of the disease, but who have not had a diagnostic test to confirm it. State numbers show three fewer confirmed cases; it’s not clear if the probable numbers include any confirmed by the county.
State officials say 15,575 people in Shiawassee County have been tested for the disease.
“The state is no longer under (Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s) ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ order that helped mitigate the spread in March, April, May and even early June,” Shiawassee County health director Larry Johnson said. “Cases have been on the rise since early July because more people are out in the community. Many recent cases are not linked to an outbreak, meaning that the virus is active and present in the community.”
Johnson said people may continue to socialize, but should take precautions.
“We want to stress that county residents should socialize responsibly,” he said. “This means that prior to meeting up with a friend or family members, residents are asking questions like ‘Have you or anyone in your home been having symptoms or been around anyone with COVID-19?’ Residents should encourage their friends and family members to take all precautions like maintaining 6 feet of separation from others, washing hands frequently, avoiding large gatherings and wearing a mask when indoors.”
Johnson said officials continue to work with schools as they reopen. Several area districts have seen cases of the disease, although none have reported large outbreaks.
“The Shiawassee County Health Department is in constant communication with our schools,” Johnson said. “We have been working closely with the school superintendents over the last few months. We have worked through safe reopening plans and have provided guidance and recommendations to our local school districts to help provide a safe and healthy learning environment.”
In the county, the Owosso ZIP Code area continues to have the largest number of cases at 143 (34.9 percent). Durand has 123, Perry has 29 and Laingsburg has 26.
Nearly twice as many women have contracted the disease — 264-146 — but men continue to account for most deaths — 17-12.
Long-term care facility residents who bore the brunt of the early months of the outbreak now account for less than a quarter of all cases.
The public total is 323 while LTC residents total 87.
In Saginaw County, there are 1,349 cases and 129 deaths.
Brady Township has 12 cases, Maple Grove Township has 20 and Chesaning Township has seven. The village of Chesaning has reported 36 cases and Oakley has five.
Clinton County now has 429 cases with 76 probable cases. There have been 13 deaths. The county does not provide specific case numbers by location.
