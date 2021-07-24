CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Health Department Thursday said the Shiawassee River is safe for partial body contact, based on current E. coli levels.
The SCHD said in the same press release it continues to advise against full body contact, such as swimming.
According to the SCHD, water sampling took place July 21 at the Parmenter Road bridge near Vernon, the McCurdy Park bridge in Corunna and the Henderson Road bridge in Rush Township.
At Vernon, E. Coli measured 113 parts per milliliter. The ratio was 169 ppml at Corunna and 159 ppml at Henderson.
According to the department, all samples currently are in compliance with state guidelines for bacterial content.
