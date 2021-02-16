SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Winter is the cruelest season for house fires: This winter three people in the Shiawassee County area have perished in fires in the past several months.
Although the causes of the three fatal fires — in Oakley, Chesaning Township and Rush Township — remain under investigation, area fire chiefs say the most common cause of winter home blazes is the unsafe use of space heaters, fireplaces and furnaces.
“Wintertime is always more dangerous, and we’ve had an unfortunate run of luck,” Owosso Township Fire Chief Dave Johnson said. “People have to be careful.”
In November, an early morning house fire at Third and Bocke streets in Oakley killed 72-year-year old Lewis Patterson, the sole occupant of the home.
In January, a home on North Ruess Road in Rush Township was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Occupant James Dumond, 83, died.
Friday, a house fire claimed the life of 90-year-old Kenneth Haney in Chesaning Township. Haney and his wife, Wilma Haney, 88, were inside the home when a fire broke out in the garage.
Wilma Haney and her husband exited the home, but he went back inside to fight the fire himself and never came out. Neither called 911. A neighbor reported the fire. The structure was completely ablaze when firefighters came.
“There are two takeaways from this fire. First, get out of the house and stay out,” Chesaning Brady fire Chief Scott Fall said. “Second, call 911.”
There are many possible causes of house fires, but a recent cold snap and scattered power outages have ratcheted up the risks.
“When people lose power or their furnace breaks, a lot of them will use their gas barbecue grill to heat the house, or turn on their gas stove and open the door,” Johnson said. “Or they’ll bring a space heater in from the garage — the type that’s not designed to sit on carpet or a wood floor.”
These are all fire safety no-nos, Johnson said. Another mistake is using a blow torch to thaw out frozen water pipes. Instead, wrap heat tape around your water pipes to prevent them from freezing.
“It’s a big circle of issues that come up when your power goes out,” Johnson said.
When you have electrical power but the weather outside is frightful, people tend to bring out space heaters, build a fire in the fireplace or crank up their furnace.
Those measures to keep warm can be dangerous unless you proceed safely. The Owosso Fire Department recently posted the following statistics on the city of Owosso Facebook page:
“According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), the leading factor contributing to home heating fires (27%) was the failure to clean home heating systems, primarily chimneys,” the post states.
“The leading factor contributing to ignition for home heating fire deaths (54%),” the post continues, “was heating equipment too close to combustibles, such as furniture, clothing, drapes and bedding.”
Heating equipment caused an estimated 56,000 home fires and 470 deaths between 2009 and 2013, according to the NFPA.
The association’s tips for home heating fire prevention include:
n Space heaters should be kept at least 3 feet away from combustible materials and never left unattended. They should never be plugged into an extension cord.
n Space heaters should be placed on level, flat surfaces on the floor. Never use a space heater or any appliance that has a damaged cord.
n Chimneys should be inspected and furnaces cleaned by qualified service professionals once a year.
“We’ve had a few chimney fires this year,” Johnson said. “Two of them stayed in the chimney but one spread into the house.”
Batteries should be replaced in smoke alarms and the expiration date on the back of carbon monoxide alarms — generally seven years after purchase — should be checked regularly.
“Alarms are critical,” Perry fire Chief Guy Hubbard said. “Smoke alarms should be checked twice a year — maybe when the time changes (with daylight savings time), as a way to remember. The batteries should be changed once a year — maybe each Christmas — whether they need it or not.”
If people smell gas in their homes, Johnson advises calling the fire department or, if the smell is coming from outdoors, call Consumers Energy.
Establishing an exit plan for the family in the event of a fire is also important, he said.
“Families — especially families with small children — should practice exiting the house from different locations and deciding on a meeting location outside, ” Hubbard said. “That way, the father knows that all the kids are outside and he won’t go back in to look.”
If you’re in a bedroom on the second floor when the fire breaks out and you can’t get out safely, shut the bedroom door, hang out the window to breathe and wait for firefighters to arrive, Hubbard said.
If waiting for rescue isn’t possible, jump from the roof, he said. Better to break a leg than lose your life.
Hubbard, a firefighter for 32 years, said most winter fires take place because heating appliances aren’t working properly. He noted that space heaters, stoves and fireplaces are not intended to heat entire homes.
For more fire safety tips, visit nfpa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.