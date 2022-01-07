CORUNNA — After falling for four straight weeks, the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Shiawassee County surged over the past week to its highest level since Dec. 1.
The Shiawassee County Health Department Thursday said there have been 397 new cases over the past week — up from 187 the week before and the highest since a record 530 were recored Dec. 1.
In addition, the county recorded nine deaths over the past seven days, bringing the pandemic total to 176 fatalities. The nine deaths is the second-highest total of the pandemic behind the 12 recorded Dec. 15.
So far, the number of active cases has not shown the same increase. There were 1,220 active cases, according to the latest report — down from 1,250 the prior week.
In its most recent report, Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said the Tuesday-Wednesday total was 27,346 new cases statewide, along with 277 deaths.
There have been 1.56 million cases overall in the state and 27,346 deaths.
Memorial Healthcare this week said it has 17 COVID patients, none in the ICU.
According to the CDC, 62.4% of Americans are fully vaccinated and 35.2% have obtained booster shots. Ninety-eight percent of counties in the U.S. are considered at high risk for community spread.
In Shiawassee County, just 49.4% of the population is fully vaccinated, including 51% older than 5 and 82% of those older than 65.
The CDC says the county’s case rate is 753 per 100,00 with a testing positivity rate of 24.28%. Anything above 3% shows community spread.
The SCHD said Wednesday that the omicron variant — which is the most highly contagious type of the virus — has been found in the county.
