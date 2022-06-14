The Shiawassee County Health Department is issuing several tips for staying cool as temperatures are forecasted to rise into the mid-90s this week, though initial estimates have dipped slightly.
The National Weather Service is predicting Wednesday’s high to be 96 degrees. The NWS estimates Thursday’s high will be 87. Today’s high was initially predicted to be in the low to mid-90s, but that has been revised to a high of 86.
The health department recommends the following tips to beat the heat:
- Drink plenty of cool water throughout the day; don’t wait until you feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol and caffeine. Avoid exercising between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
- Place a cool washcloth on the back of your neck and a pan of cool water close by to periodically re-cool the towel, or sit with your feet in a pan of cool water.
- Keep the house as cool as possible by keeping shades closed during the hottest part of the day.
- Wear layers of lightweight clothing in light-colored cotton so it’s easy to adjust to the temperature throughout the day by removing or adding layers.
- Visit a public cooler location like a recreation center, senior center, library, coffee shop or shopping mall.
- Check on your neighbors, family and friends, especially those vulnerable to extreme heat.
- Be aware of signs and symptoms of heat-related illness such as heavy sweating, confusion, body temperature more than 104 degrees or difficulty breathing. Call 911 if someone has these symptoms.
