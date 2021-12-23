CORUNNA — A half dozen Shiawassee County residents died from COVID-19 over the past seven days while new and active cases slowed significantly over the same period.
The Shiawassee County Health Department Wednesday said 160 people have died since the start of the pandemic. The county reported a pandemic record 12 deaths over a seven-day period last week.
The county recorded 219 new, confirmed cases this week — down significantly from last week’s 366. The county’s record high for new cases over a seven-day period is 511, set Nov. 24.
Active cases also dropped to just 1,492 this week, down 327 from a week ago. The county record high was set two weeks ago with 1,834 active cases.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Wednesday reported 13,686 new cases for Tuesday-Wednesday. There also were 392 deaths.
The state has seen 1.4 million cases and 26,376 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Hospitals
In Region 1, which includes Shiawassee County, there are 1,861 available hospital beds, including 217 ICU beds.
Hospitals reported 1,347 beds occupied, including 180 of the ICU beds.
Memorial Healthcare, which reported 29 COVID patients a week ago, Monday had 20, including two in the ICU.
The facility was at 74% capacity.
Tuesday, Memorial reported 21 COVID-19 patients, three of whom were vaccinated. There were two ICU patients on ventilators; both are unvaccinated.
According to the CDC Data Tracker, Shiawassee County’s case rate is 423 per 100,000 people. The testing positivity rate is 16.7%.
The county still lags behind the state and national averages for the number of people vaccinated.
Just 48.8% of the county is fully vaccinated, including 58.5% of people older than 18.
In Michigan, the percentage fully vaccinated is 62.6%.
Overall, 61.7% of U.S. residents are fully vaccinated, including 72.7% of those older than 18.
Approximately 33.5% of those older than 18 have received boosters.
