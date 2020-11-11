CORUNNA — Shiawassee County’s COVID-19 infection numbers continued to soar upward over the past week, reaching 1,069 cases in Tuesday’s health department update.
The Shiawassee County Health Department released its weekly COVID-19 update a day early because of Veterans Day. The weekly increase of 233 easily topped the 149 cases reported the previous week — while including one less day in the report.
The county now has 354 active cases of the virus, also easily surpassing last week’s total of 197.
“We’ve seen a large increase in cases over the last week and cases have been increasing steadily over the last two months,” health department officials said in a press release. “Please do not attend work, school or public places if you feel sick or are having symptoms. It is important for county residents to wash their hands often with soap and water, wear a mask, and socially distance by staying 6 feet away from others.”
Deaths in the county remained steady at 33, the county health department said, with 19 men having died and 14 women. The county said 591 women have been infected and 460 men. The gender of 18 people was not reported.
The number of new cases in Shiawassee County has now increased in nine consecutive weeks and by record numbers in each of the last five. A week ago, the county had 836 confirmed cases of the respiratory virus.
Statewide, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 223,277 cases in the state, up 6,500 from the previous day.
In addition, there now are 7,724 deaths in the state, including 84 Tuesday. The statewide death rate is 3.5 percent.
The state website Tuesday reported 1,063 confirmed Shiawassee cases with 34 deaths. MDHHS also says there are another 49 probable cases, based on symptoms, and another possible death.
The state says Memorial Healthcare currently has seven COVID-19 patients, including three in the ICU. The hospital is at 42 percent of its bed capacity.
MDHHS says 33,325 people in the county have been tested for the disease.
The MDHHS Monday reported Owosso High School is the site of an “outbreak” with 10 students infected.
Laingsburg High School previously had a two-student outbreak, and Byron High School is listed as having two students infected.
Area school districts have been struggling with the virus in recent days. Corunna Middle School, Morrice Elementary School, Owosso Public Schools, Byron middle and high schools, and Chesaning Union Schools all have closed to in-person learning for varying lengths of time because of infections.
Every area school system has had infections among students or staff. The MDHHS this week reported a new staff infection at Chesaning Nursing and Rehab Center, but no new cases among residents. The Meadows in Caledonia Township also is listed as having one new staff infection.
According to the county health department, only 8.1 percent of all cases reported have been among long-term care facility residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.