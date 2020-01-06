OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare invites area adults to participate in a free heart health class.
The class offers information to participants on how to reduce cholesterol levels and blood pressure through nutritional changes related to fat and sodium.
Presenter Marla Price, a registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator at Memorial Healthcare will meet Jan. 15, April 15, July 15 and Oct. 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Memorial Healthcare Community Wellness, Nutrition, and Diabetes Center in the Woodard Building (North Entrance), 317 S. Elm St., Suite 202.
There is no cost. Pre-registration is required. To register, call: (989) 729-4700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.