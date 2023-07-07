Mosquitoes harboring potentially deadly virus discovered in Bay County

LANSING — A potentially deadly virus has been discovered circulating in Bay County mosquito populations and state health officials are recommending that residents be on their guard.
Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) was detected in a mosquito sampled from a population pool in Bay County’s Hampton Township on Monday.
EEE is the most deadly of the mosquito-borne diseases that frequently recur in Michigan. While most people infected by the disease — which can be transmitted by a single bite — manifest no symptoms, the virus is mortal in about 33% of cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
When symptoms do manifest — usually within 4 to 10 days of infection — they can include sudden fever, chills and body and headaches. Severe headaches can be the result of encephalitis (brain swelling), which can lead to disorientation, seizures, paralysis and death.
Balancing out this dire pictue is some good news — the virus is only rarely transmitted, with just 6% of carrier mosquitos passing it along to their victims.
There have only been 189 human cases of the disease in since 2003, per the CDC. The last Michigan fatalities came in 2020, when two out of four reported cases ended in death.
However, while the, relative risk of humans contracting EEE is low the disease is exponentially more deadly in livestock populations, with horse mortality reaching 90%.
On Wednesday, Michigan’s State Veterinarian, Nora Wineland, urged farmers to protect their animals against the disease.
“Protect animals against mosquitoes by placing livestock in a barn under fans during peak mosquito activity (from dusk to dawn), eliminating standing water on one’s property, using an insect repellant on animals that is approved for the species and contacting a veterinarian to vaccinate horses against EEE and other mosquito-borne diseases,” Wineland said in a prepared statement.
“Also, please contact a veterinarian if a horse shows signs of the illness: mild fever and stumbling, which can progress to being down and struggling to stand,” Wineland continued.
The release accompanying Wineland’s statement stressed that EEE is not spread by horse-to-horse or horse-to-human contact.
Preventative measures for people looking to avoid unwanted bloodsuckers while enjoying the great outdoors include liberal use of insect repellant and wearing light colored clothes and long sleeves.
