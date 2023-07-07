Mosquitoes harboring potentially deadly virus discovered in Bay County

PixabayHealth officials have discovered the potentially deadly Eastern equine encephalitis circulating among Michigan mosquitoes and are urging residents to take precautions.

LANSING — A potentially deadly virus has been discovered circulating in Bay County mosquito populations and state health officials are recommending that residents be on their guard.

Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) was detected in a mosquito sampled from a population pool in Bay County’s Hampton Township on Monday.

