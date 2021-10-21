CORUNNA — The number of active cases of COVID-19 climbed over the past seven days to the highest level since mid-May — the 10th consecutive weekly increase in infections.
The number of new cases, however, dipped slightly for the first time in a month.
The Shiawassee County Health Department Wednesday said the number of people currently fighting infections climbed to 718 over the past seven days, up from 655.
The number has not been as high since May 12 when 824 cases were ongoing. Active cases fell to a low of 27 in July.
The SCHD said it has recored 7,172 cases since the start of the pandemic, up from 6,959 a week ago (up 213). The drop in new cases is the first since falling from 133 to 100 the week of Sept. 29. The last time, however, the county recorded 200-plus cases in back-to-back weeks was in late April when 211 and 227 were reported.
The county death toll from COVID-19 increased with one fatality, the seventh straight week with at least one death.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Wednesday reported a two-day total of 7,108 new cases statewide, and 135 deaths. The statewide toll now stands at nearly 1.1 million confirmed cases and 21,744 deaths.
The Centers for Disease Control Data Tracker website reported this week that 85.5% of the country is considered at high risk for COVID-19 transmission, including all of Michigan.
The CDC said the testing positivity rate in the county was 14.59%. A rate over 3% suggests community spread. The county’s positivity rate increased over the past week.
Nationally, 57.1% (189 million) of the population is fully vaccinated. More than 11 million people have already had booster shots.
In Shiawassee County, just 46.8% of the population is fully vaccinated. Among those 65 and older, the rate is 80.8%. Among people 12 and older (the current youngest age for vaccinations), the rate falls to 53.8%.
According to the CDC, unvaccinated people in August were 6.1 times more likely to contract COVID than vaccinated people. In addition, unvaccinated people were 11.3 times more likely to die from COVID than vaccinated people who contracted the disease.
Michigan hospitals continue to see high numbers of COVID patients.
In Region 1, which includes Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Hillsdale, Ingham, Jackson, Lenawee, Livingston and Shiawassee counties, MDHHS reported Wednesday that there were 202 ICU beds available with 182 occupied. MDHHS said there are 230 adults hospitalized in the region with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases, plus three children. Twenty-two people are on ventilators because of COVID in the region.
Memorial Healthcare Monday reported 10 COVID-19 patients, including two in the ICU. The facility is at 59% capacity.
