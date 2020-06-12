CORUNNA — Shiawassee County health officials say COVID-19 cases in the county remained steady Thursday at 242.
The Health Department says 204 people locally are considered recovered from the respiratory illness.
There are 26 deaths tied to the virus. The county has conducted 4,196 tests.
Statewide, confirmed cases climbed to 59,496 with 5,737 deaths.
The state reported 218 new cases Thursday after four consecutive days below 200. The state peak was 2,000 cases in a single day on April 3.
Officials reported 26 new deaths Thursday. Daily fatalities have been below 100 since May 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.