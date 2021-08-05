CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Health Department Wednesday said active COVID-19 cases rose sharply over the previous two-week period with the most active opngoing infections since mid-June.
“Local COVID-19 cases have increased in recent weeks,” the SCHD said in a press release. “At this time, the level of transmission in Shiawassee County is ‘substantial’ according to the CDC COVID-19 Data Tracker. The Shiawassee County Health Department recommends masking while in indoor, public spaces based off Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.
The CDC lists Shiawassee County as under “substantial” risk for COVID-19 transmission, the second-highest category. Only seven counties in Michigan are rated “low.”
According to the SCHD’s two-week report, there now have been 5,828 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Shiawassee County, as well as 104 deaths (none in two weeks). The number of new infections climbed to 63 over the past two weeks.
However, the number of active cases surged to 81 — nearly three times the 27 reported two weeks ago. The last time the SCHD reported more active cases locally was in its June 16 report when there were 96.
According to SCHD data, the age group with the highest number of infections is 20 to 29. People 50 to 59 have accounted for 907 infections with the 40-49 age group at 883.
Among those who have died locally, five have been younger than 60.
According to the CDC Data Tracker, only 41.7 percent of county residents are fully vaccinated.
However, among those 65 and older, 74 percent have completed vaccination. Among those 18 and older, the rate drops to 50.4 percent and to 47.9 percent when including residents as young as 12.
MDHHS data show new cases in the county had been averaging about 1 per day throughout June and early July, but in the second half of July cases began climbing. Only one day since July 17 has seen fewer than two new cases.
Deaths locally remain rare, with two fatalities in June, MDHHS said, and one in July.
The state now has 906,538 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as 19,947 deaths, MDHHS said.
From Saturday to Tuesday, MDHHS said, Michigan reported 2,605 new cases and 26 deaths.
The Shiawassee County Health Department offers walk-in vaccinations from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays at 149 E. Corunna Ave. All three vaccines — Pfizer (12-plus), Moderna (18-plus) and Johnson & Johnson (18-plus) are available. Vaccination opportunities are also available at many local pharmacies.
