LANSING — The American Red Cross currently has a critical need for blood donors of all blood types – especially type O – and platelet donors after the holiday weeks, officials said in a press release.
The Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of type O blood.
“Lifesaving medical treatments and emergencies never take a holiday,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president, Red Cross Biomedical Services. “Declines in donations can affect patient care. That’s why the Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to make an appointment to give now and help those sidelined by illness and trauma.”
Donors are urged to make an appointment to give now using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling (800) 733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a special thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets through Jan. 19 will be entered for a chance to experience the Super Bowl live. The Red Cross and NFL have teamed up to offer one winner two tickets to Super Bowl LIV, entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center, round-trip airfare to Miami, three-night hotel accommodations at The Alexander - All Suite Oceanfront Resort (Jan. 31 to Feb. 3), and a $500 gift card for expenses.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:
n From 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at Morrice High School, 691 Purdy Lane.
n From 7:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Byron High School, 312 W. Maple Ave.
n From noon to 5:45 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Owosso VFW Post, 519 S. Chipman St.
n From noon to 5:45 p.m. at the Owosso Knights of Columbus, 1259 E. Main St.
n From 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at Baker College, 1020 S. Washington St. in Owosso.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.