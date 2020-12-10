OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare will serve as the sole administrator of the COVID-19 vaccines for Shiawassee County, and hospital officials said they are ready for the role.
Memorial has obtained ultra-cold storage for the vaccines and a detailed plan to administer the vaccines for those who choose to take it and meet eligibility requirements, according to a statement released by the hospital Wednesday.
Vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna require specialized storage, handling and administration protocols, and state officials expect COVID-19 vaccines to be made available as early as this month, pending federal Food and Drug Administration approval.
At the same time, the Shiawassee County Health Department will lead the massive countywide effort to ensure residents have access to the vaccine.
“There is hope on the horizon with the upcoming vaccine. We are embarking on what will become the largest mass vaccination campaign the world has ever seen, even larger than the polio campaign of the 1950s,” Shiawassee County Health Director Larry Johnson said Wednesday in an email. “The health department will be leading the effort working with multiple local partners, including Memorial Hospital. Frontline health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities will be among the first to receive the vaccine.
“Daily meetings are occurring for the planning of this monumental logistical effort. The first doses could arrive before the end of the year. We hope to be vaccinating the general public by March with the vaccine being widely available to all who want it by June,” Johnson continued.
“We need to vaccinate 70 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity and eradicate this virus. We all need to do our part by practicing social distancing and wearing masks. There is much to be hopeful for and I truly believe we are closer to the end than the beginning of this pandemic.”
According to Michigan’s vaccine distribution plans, health care workers will receive priority voluntary access to the limited supply of the vaccines in the state. Memorial Healthcare employees and other health care workers, and long-term care residents will be among the first in the county to be eligible.
“The arrival of this vaccine is a long-awaited turning point in our ability to manage COVID-19 in the community and to protect the health and safety of our valued providers and staff,” said Brian Long, president/CEO of Memorial Healthcare. “Preparing for this moment has been a massive undertaking, from procuring equipment to developing new strategies and procedures to educating our workforce. I’m incredibly proud of the way our team has mobilized to meet this moment.”
Memorial is one of a few dozen hospitals in the state with the ability to store and administer both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the release states. The Pfizer vaccine must be stored at a temperature of minus-90 degrees, requiring a specialized ultra-cold freezer or dry ice. With the specialized equipment, Memorial has the capacity to store up to 6,000 doses of the vaccine.
The number of doses that will be distributed to Memorial hasn’t been determined. Once received, the hospital will be able to begin administering vaccines to high-priority health care workers within 24 hours.
In addition to storage, Memorial has made plans for the handling and administration required for the vaccine while maintaining social distancing and restrictions on indoor gatherings for those eligible in the first phase of vaccinations. For example, the Pfizer vaccine must be reconstituted and administered within four hours or discarded. Appointments for priority vaccine recipients will be required to ensure every dose prepared can be administered per the established time frame.
The vaccine is available on a voluntary basis, and it will be provided at no cost to any eligible individual.
To stay up to date on Memorial Healthcare’s COVID-19 activities, visit memorialhealthcare.org/coronavirus-covid-19-updates-what-to-know/.
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines and relevant data, visit cdc.gov.
