CORUNNA — Individuals are urged to donate blood or platelets and help the American Red Cross ensure a sufficient supply is available for patients throughout the holiday season.
Those with type O blood are especially needed.
Make an appointment now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling (800) 733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In thanks for helping meet the urgent need, those who come to give blood or platelets now through Dec. 18 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:
n From noon to 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Owosso VFW Post, 519 S. Chipman St.
n From 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Thursday at Perry High School, 2555 W. Britton Road.
n From 10 a./m. to 3:45 p.m. Friday at Memorial Healthcare, 826 W. King St. in Owosso
n From noon to 5:45 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Durand VFW Post 2272, 923 N. Saginaw St.
n From noon to 5:45 p.m. Dec. 26 at the Perry Baptist Church, 217 S. Main St.
