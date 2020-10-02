OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare is offering a drive-thru flu vaccine clinic for anyone, 5 and older at the Memorial Healthcare Foundation, 1637 W. Main St., from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Oct. 17.
There is no cost for the flu vaccine on most insurance plans. Memorial Healthcare will offer the vaccine for a self-pay fee of $35 for those who are uninsured or underinsured. If individuals are unable to pay the fee, the Memorial Healthcare Foundation will cover the cost.
Those participating in the drive-thru flu vaccine clinic should enter the vaccine site from the second drive off Young Street, be healthy and wear a mask.
