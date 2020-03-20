LANSING — The Catholic Diocese of Lansing is suspending public services and events at all of its parishes through April 8 amid coronavirus concerns, the diocese said in a press release.
The cancellations affect parishes in Owosso, Morrice, Laingsburg, Ovid, Durand and Gaines.
The Diocese of Saginaw, according to its website, has not canceled Masses, but has canceled numerous other events. The diocese includes Maple Grove St. Michael and St. Peter Parish representing Chesaning and Oakley.
Following advice from the U.S. government that public gatherings be kept to less than 10 persons, the Lansing Diocese informed its 73 parishes Tuesday that all public Masses and events were suspended as of Wednesday, the diocese said.
Masses and events are being suspended until the Wednesday of Holy Week, when the diocese will review the situation and determine if the suspension should be modified.
