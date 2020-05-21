OWOSSO — City officials Wednesday afternoon said sanitary sewers in the city had quit overflowing into the Shiawassee River.
According to officials, the overflow — caused by excessive water in the city’s combined storm and sanitary sewer system — caused more than 3.1 million gallons of untreated sewage to discharge into the river through manholes and other places.
In a Facebook post, the city said 3.27 inches of rain fell from Sunday through Tuesday. Days earlier, the area received 1.41 inches of rain. Officials pointed out that the five-day rainfall total for Owosso was 4.68 inches while the previous three months saw 5.61 inches.
“The rain was heavy at times and caused significant inflow/infiltration, which overwhelmed the city collection system, as well as contributing to the flows at the wastewater treatment plant far exceeding plant capacity,” the Facebook post said. “The overwhelmed system resulted in several basements backing up within the city, and also caused five manholes to surcharge into the Shiawassee River.”
Manholes along Jerome Street near downtown typically are among those that discharge sewage.
Durand also had reported a sewage overflow, which resulted in nearly 100,000 gallons of partially treated sewage to flow into area waterways.
The Shiawassee River reached 8.6 feet Tuesday before falling back to 6.41 feet as of this morning.
