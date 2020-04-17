CORUNNA — Coronavirus cases continue to rise, with health officials updating Shiawassee County’s daily statistics Thursday to a total of 72 confirmed cases.
The latest statement, released by the Shiawassee County Health Department at 6 p.m. Thursday, said the 72 cases — a jump from 63 on Wednesday — includes two deaths and 20 people who have recovered.
Infected people are self-isolating at home or Memorial Heathcare, and their conditions vary.
Twenty-nine of the disease’s victims are men and 43 are woman. Ages range from 15 to 92. On Thursday, health officials had collected 889 specimens for tests, with 793 negative results.
The county health department’s website at health.shiawassee.net now includes data broken down by zip code and other demographic categories such as age and gender, according to the update. Those interested should look under the COVID-19 Stats section of the coronavirus tab for the breakdown.
Health officials Wednesday said a man in his 90s had become the second person in Shiawassee County to die from COVID-19. Officials noted he had underlying health issues, but did not comment further on his health or background. They did not say whether he died at Memorial Healthcare or elsewhere.
A 33-year-old Owosso man died this past week. Brian Taphouse had been the first confirmed person with the respiratory virus before dying at University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.
According to the health department, confirmed cases exist in the areas of Bancroft, Byron, Durand, New Lothrop, Corunna, Laingsburg, Morrice, Owosso, Perry, Ovid and Gaines.
At Durand Senior Care and Rehab in Durand, the county has reported 24 confirmed cases among staff and residents. The facility is the only nursing home/senior care site reporting COVID-19 cases.
The county said Wednesday that nine people are hospitalized in the county with the coronavirus, three from Durand Senior Care.
In Michigan, total cases climbed to 29,263 with 2,093 deaths. Wayne County has 13,002 confirmed cases, more than twice any other county.
State data shows 65 percent of those who have died are 70 or older, but people from age 20 to 107 have been killed by COVID-19.
Fifty-seven percent of those who have died are men.
Surrounding counties all have more cases than Shiawassee: Genesee has 1,147, Saginaw has 349, Ingham has 278, Livingston has 263 and Clinton has 102.
Every county in the state is reporting as least one case, except for several counties in the U.P. that have not reported data.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.