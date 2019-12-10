CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Health Department is seeking applicants for its new 2020 youth committee.
The SCHD is establishing the committee in an attempt to better understand the health challenges youth face, from their perspective, and also as a way to help educate kids.
Officials with the SCHD think the peer-to-peer education aspect can be more impactful than traditional techniques.
“One of our goals coming out of our strategic plan was to get more involved with programming for youth as opposed to just historically our core programs,” said Larry Johnson, director of SCHD. “We have a lot of issues like substance abuse disorder and one of the things we want to do with our health education program is get into these schools and try to get individuals at a younger age better informed of what poor choices can mean for their long-term health.”
“We want to hear what the youth think is happening in this community and what health impacts they’re seeing in their schools and with their friends,” said Grace Czubachowski, a health educator with SCHD.
The SCHD officials hope that throughout the year the committee will focus on about five different topics.
Czubachowski said two of those topics will be substance abuse and reproductive health. Students will be responsible for coming up with the rest of the areas of focus.
Johnson said he hopes a topic students select is vaping. Several area school districts have reached out to him about the issue.
The committee will meet every other month at the health department to hash out ideas about the different health concerns facing students and come up with ideas on how to educate and or implement the changes they want to see.
“Depending on how involved the students want to get, if we need to meet more often we will,” Czubachowski said. “It’s pretty much going to be student-led, but me and another co-facilitator will be there to answer questions. We really want this to be a student-led group, whatever they’re passionate about.”
The SCHD is accepting applications until Jan.1. The committee is open to all high school-aged students in Shiawassee County.
Officials with the SCHD are hoping to have at least two students from each area high school on the committee. Home-schooled students are also encouraged to apply. The kickoff meeting will be in January.
To apply, interested students need to submit a letter of recommendation filled out by an adult, like a coach or teacher, a parent/guardian permission slip and the Youth Committee Personal Insight Form which is basically a questionnaire to understand what health topics the students in interested in.
The permission slip and the form can be found on the health department’s website and can be emailed to gczubachowski@shiawsseechd.net, faxed to (989) 743-2362 or dropped off at the SCHD, 145 E. Corunna Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.