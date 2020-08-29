Making the grade

OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare continues to excel in matters related to patient experience and quality of care, according to new patient survey data released by Hospital Compare.
The website, paid for and managed by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), regularly measures and rates the performance of more than 4,000 Medicare-certified hospitals across the country in categories ranging from doctor and nurse communication to responsiveness and cleanliness.
Memorial’s performance exceeded the national average in variety of categories, including communication with nurses, responsiveness of staff and care transitions, according to the latest survey data. In the cleanliness category, the hospital’s performance outranked several national health organizations, including Mayo Clinic and John’s Hopkins.
“Patient care and safety are personal matters for our staff and providers, because we know going above and beyond expectations leads to better patient care and healthier outcomes for the individuals we treat throughout our community and beyond,” said Brian Long, president/CEO of Memorial Healthcare. “Even with high demand for services during the COVID-19 pandemic, our efforts in creating the best patient experience possible continue to shine.”
In May, Memorial became the only hospital in mid-Michigan to receive both an ‘A’ ranking in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade and four stars from CMS. Memorial was also recognized recently by Newsweek as a 2020 Best Maternity Care Hospital — one of only 10 hospitals in Michigan to receive the honor.
In the Leapfrog survey, only St. Joseph Mercy (Howell) Livingston Hospital and Covenant Medical Center in Saginaw also received A ratings. McLaren-Flint (B), Hurley Medical Center (D), Sparrow Health System (B) and Ascension Genesys (C) also were rated by the nonprofit organization.
Only 38 of Michigan’s 108 eligible hospitals received a four-star rating from CMS, according to the latest survey data. Sparrow Clinton (St. Johns) received three stars, McLaren-Flint received two stars, Covenant got two stars, Sparrow received three stars, Hurley Medical Center received one star, McLaren-Greater Lansing received four stars and Genesys scored two stars.
According to the CMS rating, Memorial exceeded the national average in communication with nurses, responsiveness of staff, explanation of medications, cleanliness and care transitions. Memorial scored below the national average in communication with doctors and overall quietness during overnight stays.
According to the findings, 74 percent of patients gave Memorial a 9 or 10 rating and 67 percent said they would recommend the facility.
