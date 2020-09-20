The Argus-Press
CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Health Department will be distributing more than 10,000 free face masks throughout the county in the coming weeks, thanks to a partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).
According to a Friday press release from the health department, masks will be given to area nonprofits and other county organizations that serve the county’s most vulnerable populations.
“Studies have shown that wearing face masks can reduce the spread of COVID-19,” county health director Larry Johnson said in the release. “If we work together as a community to take precautions, we can spread hope and not COVID-19. It’s up to all of us to continue doing our part to slow the spread (of the virus).”
County residents are still required to wear face masks when indoors, and are encouraged to do so in crowded outdoor areas in compliance with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s coronavirus-related executive orders.
For more information about COVID-19, visit health.shiawassee.net, cdc.gov/coronavirus or michigan.gov/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.