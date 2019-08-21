Fitness gym announces fundraising challenge

BENNINGTON TWP. — Ready to get moving and healthy while supporting a local organization doing good work in the community?
Brianna Carroll, owner of Fitness Coliseum, hopes those who answer yes will consider joining in the gym’s 100 Mile Charity Challenge, a first annual event throughout the month of September benefiting the Child Advocacy Center in Owosso.
“It really is a great event to get yourself active and healthy in the month of September — whether it’s walking around at lunch or after work — and supporting a great organization,” Carroll said.
Here’s how it works: Anyone can pledge to walk or run 100 miles in September by signing up with a $50 donation. You don’t have to be a gym member or even live in Shiawassee County, Carroll said.
Signing up can be done online at fcfitfam.clickfunnels.com/100 mile or at the gym, 2881 W. Bennington Road from 4 to 4:30 p.m., 5:30 to 6 p.m. or 7 to 7:30 p.m. through Aug. 29.
Those interested may also sign up from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market.
What people receive for their pledges is an invitation to two Fun Run/Walks, a 100 Mile Challenge key chain and inclusion in the 100 Mile Challenge private Facebook group. A sponsor is being sought for T-shirts, too.
In addition, thanks to donations of goods and money, participants will have the chance to win such prizes as massages, movie passes, walking/running shoes and a three-month membership in Fitness Coliseum.
The Fun Runs are set for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at Fortitude Outdoor Fitness and Venue in Bennington Township; and 5:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at the James S. Miner River Walk. Both dates are Sundays.
Many gym members are taking part in the 100 Mile Charity Challenge. They were the ones who nominated the benefiting organization, Child Advocacy Center, Carroll said.
“The Child Advocacy Center is a fantastic organization,” she said. “They help people who have been through abuse, they do a lot of education in the schools, and a lot of our members are actively involved. It fits really well as the first organization we wanted to get behind.”
Carroll purchased Fitness Coliseum just over a year ago, and since then membership has exploded. She said she believed it was time to give back to the community.
“After owning this gym for a year, we have received so much support from community members. We wanted to support the community that’s already supporting us,” Carroll said. “The community is keeping us open every single day.”
Fitness Coliseum is a group fitness and personal training operation with a focus on simplicity and encouraging a fit lifestyle. The gym’s stated focus is on improving the members’ health by providing opportunities to meet and engage with friends, coworkers and neighbors through fitness.
Services include group fitness classes, and one-on-one, small group and team training. The gym also hosts specialty nutrition and skill clinics, off-site workouts and social events.
For details about the gym or the charity run, call (989) 472-1913 or email fcfitfam@gmail.com.
