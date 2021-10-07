CORUNNA — Shiawassee County COVID-19 cases, which had appeared to be leveling off, surged upward according to the latest report by health officials.
According to the Shiawassee County Health Department, the county saw 160 new confirmed cases of the virus over the past seven days, the most in a week since 183 Sept. 1. There now have been 6,728 cases since the pandemic began.
In addition, the county reported one confirmed COVID-19 death — the sixth straight week with at least one fatality.
Active cases now stand at 537 — up 51 over a week ago, and the largest week-to-week increase since cases rose by 77 from Sept. 1 to 8. Active cases in the county have increased in each report since July 21.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Wednesday reported 7,674 new cases over two days, along with 92 deaths. Overall, the state has recorded 1,047,011 cases of the disease and 21,231 deaths.
The CDC continues to classify every county in Michigan as “high risk” for virus transmission. The designation is based on cases per 100,000 people and percentage of positive tests.
In Shiawassee County, the CDC reported 229 cases over seven days with a case rate of 336.16 per 100,000. In addition, the county has a positive test rate of 11.71 percent.
Nationally, 91.89% of all counties are considered at high risk.
The CDC also reported just 44.3 percent of all county residents are fully vaccinated. Among those older than 12, the youngest age approved for vaccines, the percentage increases to 50.9 percent. Among the estimated 9,800 residents older than 65, the vaccination rate is 75.8 percent.
“Everyone in Shiawassee County, Michigan, should wear a mask in public, indoor settings,” the CDC says on its website.
Hospitals
Monday in Michigan’s Region 1, which includes Shiawassee County, 211 adults were reported hospitalized with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases. There were seven children hospitalized. Hospitals reported 53 adult ICU cases with 23 ventilated.
Memorial Healthcare reported 10 COVID-19 patients, including three in the ICU; that’s a sharp increase from five and two reported a week ago. The facility, which was at 50% of capacity, now says it’s at 61%.
Statewide, facilities reported 484 adults hospitalized, including 241 on ventilators. Thirty-four children are hospitalized.
Schools
Corunna Public Schools reported six active student cases and one staff case since Oct. 1.
Owosso Public Schools reported six scases involving five students and a staff member. Sixteen people were quarantined.
Byron Area Schools reported two high school and one elementary case, as well as a staff case.
Morrice Area Schools reported four cases at the elementary school and one at the Jr/Sr High School. Seven elementary students were quarantined.
Laingsburg Community Schools reported two students at the middle school and a staff case at the Early Childhood Education Center. Three children were quarantined.
Ovid-Elsie Area Schools reported Oct. 1 two cases at Leonard Elementary and one at the high school. Thirty-six people were quarantined.
Chesaning Union Schools reported one high school case, six at the middle school and three at Big Rock Elementary. No quarantine data was provided.
New Lothrop Area Public Schools last reported a case Sept. 30 at the Jr./Sr. High School.
Durand Area Schools and Perry Public Schools reported no new cases over the past week.
