CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Health Department is hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 4 to 6 p.m. today.
The clinic will offer both the two-shot Moderna vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson version.
There is no cost and the clinic is open to all Michigan residents 18 and older.
According to the CDC data tracker, 61.2 percent of Michigan residents have received at least one dose of vaccine.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services coverage map shows 55.8 percent with one shot. MDHHS’s map does not include some data from federal sources.
In Shiawassee County, MDHHS shows 51.1 percent of residents with one shot and 47.0 percent fully vaccinated.
According to MDHHS, as of Monday, the state has seen 893,491 cases of COVID-19 with 19,647 deaths. New cases from Saturday through Monday totaled 327.
Shiawassee County has seen 5,729 cases and 105 deaths.
Memorial Healthcare reported Monday that it has one person hospitalized in its ICU for COVID-19. The facility is at 37 percent capacity.
