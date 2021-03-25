CORUNNA — The number of new cases of COVID-19 more than doubled from the previous week — and total active cases jumped by nearly 100, according to county health officials.
The state overall has seen a surge of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. However, up until this week Shiawassee County’s statistics had been relatively steady.
In Wednesday afternoon’s report the Shiawassee County Health Department said the number of confirmed cases in the county now stands at 3,895 — up 127 from the previous week and more than double the 62 new cases reported March 17.
The figure represents the first increase of more than 100 cases week over week since Jan. 20 when 114 new cases were reported.
In addition, the county had 245 known active cases of the virus March 17. This week, the number climbed to 334.
In addition to the spike in cases, the county announced one COVID-19 related death over the past week. Overall, 82 county residents have died from the virus. The county says all but one victim have been older than 60; 36 men have died and 46 women.
Memorial Healthcare Monday reported two COVID patients in its ICU.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the state has 637,645 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, along with 15,935 deaths.
Earlier this week, county officials announced that the U.K. variant of COVID-19 had been identified in a Shiawassee County patient. The variant is more contagious and possibly more deadly than the original virus.
However, experts say the current vaccinations available protect against the U.K. variant and continue to urge people to get vaccinated as soon as they are able.
“After weeks of declining case numbers we’ve seen a recent uptick,” Shiawassee County Health Director Larry Johnson said earlier this week. “Many of the cases have been associated with school sports. We are watching case numbers very closely.”
MDHHS said the testing positivity rate in Shiawassee County has ranged from 9.8 to 11.25 percent this week. Generally, a rate over 3 percent is considered high.
MDHHS said that as of Tuesday, 4.3 million doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines had been shipped to Michigan. Overall 29.6 percent of state residents have received at least one shot.
Shiawassee County has received 16,200 doses. The state has administered 3.7 million shots. MDHHS counts 23,6262 county residents having received a shot, many of whom were vaccinated in other counties.
The state said 16,431 county residents have received at least one shot — 29.4 percent. However, only 14.3 percent of county residents are reported as fully vaccinated.
MDHHS said it sent 1,700 doses of Moderna vaccine to Shiawassee County this week, the largest shipment so far.
Volunteers needed
Also this week, the SCHD said it is seeking medical and non-medical volunteers to assist with mass vaccination clinics.
Prospective volunteers need to fill out one of two forms, available at hipaa.jotform.com/210753452588057 or hipaa.jotform.com/210674247790056.
The Shiawassee County Health Department will send an email to those who register when volunteer opportunities are available.
Vaccination options
n HomeJoy, a Corunna home-care firm, is taking registrations for homebound individuals interested in the vaccine at (989) 666-3887.
n The SCHD has opened an online “interest form” available through its website (hipaa.jotform.com/203646139090050) through which people who qualify can sign up to be contacted when an appointment is available. Anyone 18 and older may use the form.
n People also may call (989) 743-2460. Memorial Healthcare is using the Health Department’s waiting list to determine who receives shots. Second-dose clinics are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday. The facility is currently contacting people on the SCHD waiting list for a first-dose clinic scheduled for Friday.
n To get onto Central Pharmacy-Owosso’s list, call or text your name, date of birth and phone number to (989) 725-1344. Central Pharmacy-Laingsburg can be reached by calling (989) 651-1777. The Central Pharmacy-Perry number is (517) 625-8640, press “0” to reach a technician.
n The Meijer online form is available at clinic.meijer.com/register/CL0001.
n VGs is offering some appoinments. Visit shopvgs.com/covid19vaccine for more information.
n Kroger is offering vaccinations in some locations. The eligibility form is available at kroger.com/rx/covid-eligibility.
n The Rite Aid vaccine scheduler allows people to find appointments throughout Michigan at https://tinyurl.com/6ytk9mtp.
n The Walgreens website is walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19?ban=covid_scheduler_brandstory_main_March2021.
n Clinton County residents can add their name to the Mid-Michigan District Health Department list at mmdhd.org/covid-vaccine-information/. The website also includes links for a number of other potential vaccination sites.
n The Saginaw County Health Department vaccination site is saginawpublichealth.org/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.