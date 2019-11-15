OWOSSO — Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee County Thursday honored volunteers for their efforts in helping community members cope with caring for family members.
The group’s mission statement, “A gift of time and caring support to adults with persistent health needs, and their families,” describes its goal of providing time for caregivers to take care of themselves.
The group hosted its annual meeting and volunteer appreciation dinner Thursday at the Shiawassee Arts Council.
This is the Respite’s 26th year operating in Shiawassee County, officials noted. Programs assist up to 100 people each month throughout the county.
“We all have the capacity to give a few hours of time a week and make a real and lasting difference, whether it’s volunteering for patients families, board leadership, helping with a fundraiser or in the office, this all makes a difference,” Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee County Executive Director Helen Howard said. “We all have the chance to tell our friends and family how important this work and giving our time is.”
The Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to Sandy Zwolensky. She has been a volunteer with Respite for about 20 years. Howard said Zwolensky is exactly the type of person Respite needs.
“She has helped so many different people and families, she’s a wonderful help and advocate for them,” Howard said.
For the second year in a row, Daystarr Communications received the George Nama Community Award. The company was selected for conducting its DayStarr Give Back Day during October during which about 20 employees helped clean the Respite Volunteers’ office and did yard work at homes where volunteers aid residents.
The award is named in memory of George Nama, a former board member, volunteer and photographer for Respite Volunteers.
The Sharon Rearick Philanthropic Award went to Hemenway Business Services/H&R Block. The company was the sponsor of the 2019 golf scramble that benefited Respite Volunteers. The company will be the sponsor of the group’s St. Patrick’s Day party.
Hugh Parker, a volunteer with Respite since 2006, received the Inspiration Award. He is a board member, chairman for the golf scramble and is matched with three families for volunteer work.
Each year the group recognizes its top recruiter. This year the Rev. Debbie Grazier from the First Congressional Church of Owosso.
Grazier presented the Diz Clark Respite Volunteer Church Liason Award, which recognizes groups/people of faith that are particularly helpful to the Respite’s mission, to St. Paul Catholic Church and St. Joseph Catholic Church of Owosso.
