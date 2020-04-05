CORUNNA — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Shiawassee County increased for the fourth consecutive day Saturday, as county officials reported five additional positive tests for the disease, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 23.
In a press release, county officials said those infected include 13 men and 10 women. No local fatalities have been reported.
“I want to reinforce the message that everyone should be taking precautionary measures by assuming there is a high likelihood that the infection exists in public places,” Shiawassee County Health Officer Larry Johnson said in the release. “County residents should continue to stay home and take prevention measures toward slowing the spread of COVID-19 as this virus is affecting a variety of age groups in Shiawassee County.”
Statewide, there are 14,225 confirmed and 540 deaths.
According to the latest testing numbers released by the county Friday, 576 tests have been administered at Memorial Healthcare, with 522 tests coming back negative. The remaining test results are currently pending.
The Memorial Healthcare Alternate Care Site is open on a walk-in basis from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for people with mild to moderate flu-like symptoms at 826 W. King St. Those with severe symptoms should call 911 or go to the emergency department. Call (989) 723-5211 before arriving, if possible.
