COVID-19 cases in county continue to increase

CORUNNA — Four additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by Shiawassee County Health Department officials Saturday, bringing the county’s total to 91, including two fatalities.
Saturday’s announcement came just one day after health department officials confirmed 28 new cases of the respiratory illness at Durand Senior Care and Rehab Center.
Of the 47 people to test positive at the facility as of Friday, 25 were residents, 21 were employees and one man — described as in his 90s with underlying health conditions — had died, the second virus-related death in the county.
Overall, those affected include 56 women and 35 men ranging from 15 to 92 years old. Four remained hospitalized as of Friday, officials said.
According to the health department, confirmed cases exist in the areas of Bancroft, Byron, Durand, New Lothrop, Corunna, Laingsburg, Morrice, Owosso, Perry, Ovid, Oakley, Gaines and several whose location is unknown.
Of the 980 people tested in th county, 842 have received negative results. Among those diagnosed, 24 have recovered.
In Michigan, confirmed cases reached 30,791 Saturday with 2,308 deaths.
As of Saturday, surrounding counties all have more cases than Shiawassee: Genesee has 1,228, Saginaw has 394, Ingham has 304, Livingston has 276 and Clinton has 103.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.