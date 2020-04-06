CORUNNA — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Shiawassee County remained 23, according to county officials.
The county’s latest update, issued Sunday afternoon showed no increase from the day before. According to a press release issued Saturday, the total includes 13 men and 10 women.
The Shiawassee County Health Department did not provide any additional information on the number of people tested, pending tests, ages of those infected, underlying health issues or areas of the county experiencing higher rates of infection.
Statewide, 617 people have died and 15,718 are infected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.