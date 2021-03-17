CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Health Department (SCHD) announced Tuesday it is partnering with HomeJoy to collect information from homebound individuals who are interested in COVID-19 vaccines.
SCHD and HomeJoy are coordinating with community partners to vaccinate homebound individuals in their home. People who can’t leave their home because of a medical condition or disability can call HomeJoy at (989) 666-3887 to register.
The SCHD said the program is not for individuals who can have a friend or family member assist them in getting to a clinic.
If a person is not homebound and does not have transportation, they can call (989) 743-2460 and leave their information on the COVID-19 hotline or fill out the COVID-19 vaccine interest form at health.shiawassee.net and leave “no transportation” in the comment section.
According to its website, HomeJoy is an in-home care, respite and companionship company. It has a local affiliate in Corunna, as well as sites in Davison, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Marshall and Three Rivers; and Allegan, VanBuren, Saginaw and Tuscola counties.
Other vaccination registration options for area residents include:
n The SCHD has opened an online “interest form” available through its website (hipaa.jotform.com/203646139090050) through which people who qualify can sign up to be contacted when an appointment is available. Anyone 18 and older may use the form.
n People also may call (989) 743-2460. Memorial Healthcare is using the Health Department’s waiting list to determine who receives shots.
n To get onto Central Pharmacy-Owosso’s list, call or text your name, date of birth and phone number to (989) 725-1344. Central Pharmacy-Laingsburg can be reached by calling (989) 651-1777. The Central Pharmacy-Perry number is (517) 625-8640, press “0” to reach a technician.
n The Meijer online form is available at clinic.meijer.com/register/CL0001.
n VGs is offering some appoints. Visit shopvgs.com/covid19vaccine for more information.
n The Rite Aid vaccine scheduler allows people to find appointments throughout Michigan at https://tinyurl.com/6ytk9mtp.
n The Walgreens website is walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19?ban=covid_scheduler_brandstory_main_March2021.
n Clinton County residents can add their name to the Mid-Michigan District Health Department list at mmdhd.org/covid-vaccine-information/. The website also includes links for a number of other potential vaccination sites.
n The Saginaw County Health Department vaccination site is saginawpublichealth.org/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine/.
