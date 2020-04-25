County hub distributes PPE to virus frontliners

CORUNNA — Part of the Shiawassee County Drain Office has been converted into a hub for distributing tens of thousands of scarce personal protective equipment (PPE) items to facilities and first responders across the county as coronavirus cases continue to rise locally.
Since mid-March, 68,241 PPE items — gloves, gowns and face masks, along with face shields manufactured by Ford Motor Co. — have been purchased and delivered by the Shiawassee Emergency Operations Center team, composed of county officials from several departments.
“This pandemic has brought the different parts of our county together under one umbrella, and they have gone above and beyond what is necessary,” Shiawassee County Emergency Manager Jeffrey Weiss said Thursday. “They have performed flawlessly on a daily basis, and will continue to do so until we’re told the pandemic is over.”
The equipment, mostly delivered by county health department employees, is going to the frontline workers at Memorial Healthcare, nursing homes such as Durand Senior Care & Rehab, long-term and adult foster care facilities, and a long list of first responders, including police, fire and EMS personnel.
Of particular concern is the cluster of COVID-19 infections that occurred recently at Durand Senior Care & Rehab, affecting 39 patients and 32 employees, and accounting for more than half of the county’s total number of 128 infections and six deaths.
“It’s a difficult situation (at Durand Senior Care),” county Health Director Larry Johnson said, “but it’s happening all over the state and nation. All efforts are being taken to combat the problem, and one of those things is PPE. We’ve made multiple deliveries to Durand.”
Another recipient of county-purchased PPE is The Meadows, an assisted living facility in Caledonia Township, where four residents and two employees have been infected by the coronavirus.
“Once the virus is in a facility, it’s so difficult to contain,” Johnson said. “We’re monitoring The Meadows’ needs for PPE very closely and doing everything within our powers to help.”
The state Emergency Operations Center is the main source of the county PPE supply. In addition, in the early days of the pandemic county officials purchased as many N-95 masks as they could get their hands on from Home Depot, Walmart and Meijer, Weiss said. Finally, many local groups have donated handmade face masks.
About a week ago, state Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, stopped by the county PPE pod, located on State Road.
“I was extremely impressed with the well-run operation I witnessed at the pod,” Frederick said. “Thousands of items were coming and going, and as I was visiting a large shipment was on its way to Durand Senior Care. Our community should be very proud of the superb work of the EOC logistics team working to get critical protective equipment to our frontline workers across the county.”
Challenges include the current unavailability of the top-quality N-95 masks. Following the Centers For Disease Control guidelines, county officials are supplying surgical masks and mask covers that can be worn together.
“We can no longer find N-95 masks,” Weiss said. “Quite frankly this is a fluid pandemic and the rules have changed, and we have to do what we can. We are giving them something they can make do with. And we’re working diligently with providers to get what we need.”
Shipments of PPE arrive regularly and are distributed weekly to facilities, based on needs. The pod also holds a reserve supply in the event of sudden, critical demand.
“As soon as we get supplies in, we distribute them out,” Weiss said. “We know people need it and we get it pushed out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.