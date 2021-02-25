CORUNNA — Shiawassee County COVID-19 infections continued their downward trend, according to this week’s update from the Shiawassee County Health Department, but two new deaths were reported.
According to the SCHD, there were just 43 new cases of the virus over the past week, bringing the pandemic total to 3,574. Cases have steadily fallen since peaking at 350 in a week in early December.
New cases have been below 100 five straight weeks, and are down from 46 in the Feb. 17 update. Officials say there are only 77 known active cases in the county and 3,420 people are deemed to have recovered.
Meanwhile, the county saw two COVID-19 deaths for the second straight week. The peak number of deaths in a week was six, reported Feb. 3.
Overall, 77 county residents have succumbed to the virus, including 35 men and 42 women. All but one victm was at least 60 years old.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services today said there have been 583,964 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15,405 deaths.
Only three people died from the virus statewide Tuesday, among the lowest daily totals since last summer. There were 485 new cases Tuesday throughout the state.
As case numbers trend downward locally and statewide, vaccine efforts have been slowed by a lack of doses provided — particularly in Shiawassee County.
According to MDHHS, the state has received 2.6 million doses and vaccinated 1.27 million people — about 15.7 percent. However, in Shiawassee County, only 8,900 doses have arrived and 7,335 people have received at least one dose — below the state average at 13.1 percent.
Overall, 11,147 county residents have been vaccinated because some received doses in other counties.
Memorial Healthcare officials said they have not received vaccine doses for first shots in either of the past two weeks.
The SCHD has received small amounts of vaccine.
“We received our doses, one day late due to the weather delay from last week,” Health Director Larry Johnson said Wednesday. “Eight hundred first doses and 300 second doses. All doses will be administered this week.
“The second dose clinic is scheduled for school staff. The first-dose clinics are scheduled for 65-and-older age group,” he added.
Johnson said people 65 and older who haven’t called to be placed on the vaccine list should call (989) 743-2460.
Hospitals
Memorial Healthcare, as of Feb. 18, reported having two COVID-19 patients in its ICU. The facility was at 42 percent of its overall capacity.
Long-term care Facilities
Ovid Healthcare Center in Clinton County; Chesaning Comfort Care and Chesaning Nursing and Rehab Center, both in Saginaw County; Memorial’s LTC, Durand Senior Care and Rehab, the Olive Branch in Perry, Pleasant View and the Meadows in Caledonia Township all reported no new cases among residents or staff.
The Lodges of Durand and Oliver Woods in Owosso were listed as not in compliance with reporting.
Schools
Chesaning High School Sunday reported six people with COVID-19. The district provided no other information.
New Lothrop Area Public Schools went all-virtual and suspended sports for this week after four students were confirmed with cases and more than 100 people had to isolate.
Owosso Public Schools reported Feb. 18 two cases with two students isolating at Bentley Bright Beginnings and Bryant Elementary.
