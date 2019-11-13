OWOSSO — Nelson-House Funeral Home is offering, “Hope and Healing” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at D’Mar Banquet & Conference Center, 1488 N. M-52.
According to Nelson-House, “the holidays and long winter days can bring up memories that make us miss our loved ones that we have lost.”
Jerry Walden, a clinical social worker, shares insights and strategies for coping with the holiday season. Walden is the lead pastor at Owosso First Church of the Nazarene.
In March 1989, while taking their family to school Walden’s wife and three children died in a traffic crash. Since that time he has dedicated his life to helping others.
For more information contact Nelson-House Funeral Home at (989) 723-5234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.