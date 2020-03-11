DURAND — Durand residents Tuesday approved a fire and ambulance millage by more than 200 votes.
The millage passed by 450-227 — 66.47 percent to 33.53 percent.
“The community is always very supportive of our fire department and ambulance services that are much needed in Durand which has an older population. I appreciate all of the citizens stepping up and being willing to take on that tax burden to help us provide better services and keep the community safe,” Durand Fire Chief Nick Spaniola said today.
The proposal will add 1.65 mills to property owners’ taxes for 10 years and generate $104,647 in the first year.
Spaniola said the city plans to do two things with the new funds — purchase a fire truck and provide funding for the city’s ambulance services from Mobile Medical Response (MMR).
“Engine 602 has been in service since 1997, which makes it 23 years old. This truck was set up to be ready to take action in all types of calls,” Spaniola said previously. “We had a good run with Engine 602, but we are starting to experience minor performance issues which could lead to down time. The city would like to purchase a new truck exactly like 602 so we can keep everyone in the city as safe as possible.”
With the money from the millage, $60,000 is budgeted for the ambulance contract, another $10,000 or so goes to insurance, utilities, admin costs, building repairs (to the ambulance building), etc, and the remaining $34,000 annually will help cover the cost of a new fire truck.
Spaniola also said there is a reason for lumping the ambulance and fire into one millage — potential future cost savings.
“(The fire millage) is rolled in with the ambulance service because we would like to leave open the option to train firefighters as medical first responders in the future. As it is our firefighters are frequently first responders to medical emergencies and with a combined millage we may be able to do more to help prepare them or provide tools to support them in that effort,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.