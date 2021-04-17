OWOSSO — State Rep. Ben Frederick received his COVID-19 vaccine Friday afternoon at the Baker College Welcome Center, and distributed $2,500 in ShiaCash gift cards to volunteers working vaccination events.
“It’s going to go to the volunteers that do events like this,” Frederick, R-Owosso, said after receiving his vaccine. “I’m grateful that we’re to the point where this is widely available … I’m glad to be here.”
The ShiaCash gift cards were provided by DaVita Kidney Care. The company specializes in kidney health and has donated $11 million to local nonprofits since 2011. It has locations in 10 countries.
Frederick was joined by Shiawassee County Health Director Larry Johnson, Memorial Healthcare President/CEO Brian Long and Shiawassee Regional Chamber President/CEO Greg Klapko.
Johnson urged Shiawassee County residents who have not yet received a vaccine to do so as soon as possible.
“We’ve done a really great job of getting through the initial surge,” Johnson said. “It’s been very labor-intensive.”
Approximately 15,069 residents in Shiawassee County (27 percent) have received both vaccinations. Shiawassee County has approximately 68,000 residents.
Johnson also said the vaccines are not dangerous. He said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was paused this week by the federal government over concerns of a rare blot clot disorder, has only a small number of adverse reactions.
“I would say it’s safe, it’s effective,” Johnson said. “We’ve put out thousands of vaccines in this county and we haven’t seen any bad reactions … I believe (the Johnson & Johnson) that will be back online soon. They’re being overly, abundantly cautious with that vaccine just to make sure there is nothing wrong.”
Johnson added that after receiving the vaccine, especially the second dose, individuals may experience symptoms such as nausea and headaches for a day or two, but the reaction is normal.
