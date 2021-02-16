SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Local officials say the lack of vaccine doses continues to be a major stumbling block to their ability to provide doses in Shiawassee County.
Both the Shiawassee County Health Department and Memorial Healthcare say they have received far fewer doses than they need to keep up with vaccine demand.
“For new doses, we received zero vaccines,” Memorial Healthcare Director of Business Development Vicki McKay said, “which means we are unable to open up those waiting on our pre-registration list (approximately 600 people). No new vaccines will be given this week.”
“Supply remains a problem,” Shiawassee County Health Director Larry Johnson said. “We received 400 first doses of Moderna vaccine this week — 100 less than last week. We also received 400 second doses.”
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan has received 2,294,775 doses overall and administered 1,634,609 as of Sunday.
In Shiawassee County, however, just 7,800 doses have been received. Because some people were able to get vaccinated in other counties (where they work, for instance), 9,521 county residents have received at least one dose.
State officials Monday also said the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 575,489 with 15,158 deaths. In Shiawassee County, cases have reached 3,511 with 75 deaths. The county is on pace to record its lowest one-week case total since early October, however, deaths remain elevated.
Johnson said via email that the SCHD has scheduled a first-dose clinic this week for people 65 and older, and a second-dose clinic for frontline workers and education staff.
“Our focus is the 65-plus age group, but the lack of vaccine is slowing our progress,” he said.
In an update posted on their website Monday, Memorial Healthcare said it has received no vaccines for first doses. The 200 doses of Moderna vaccine it received are slated for second doses and people who need those doses have been scheduled for a Feb. 25 clinic.
“Memorial Healthcare — as well as healthcare organizations elsewhere — is faced with a significant and unpredictable vaccine supply that is limiting our ability to offer as many vaccination appointments as we are eager to provide,” hospital officials said in the online post.
Memorial Healthcare is not accepting new pre-registrations for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Memorial encouraged people to call the Shiawassee County Health Department at (989) 743-2460 to be placed on their waiting list.
“We understand and share in the community’s frustration around the limited supply of vaccines and the unknown timelines for additional availability,” Memorial officials said. “Rest assured that Memorial Healthcare is prepared and ready to activate our vaccination clinics as soon as we receive updates and new vaccine inventory.”
