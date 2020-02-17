OWOSSO — The Take Off Pounds Sensibly group is hosting an open house at 9:45 a.m. March 4 at the First United Methodist Church, 1500 N. Water St.
Participants should use the north entrance.
The event will provide information for potential new members interested in losing weight.
For more information, call Barbara at (269) 303 0834 or Kathy at (989) 413-6476.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.