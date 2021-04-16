OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare Thursday announced it is suspending all visiting hours until further notice, including its long-term care unit.
“To protect the health of our communities, and as a safety precaution to prevent the risk of spreading COVID-19…” the hospital gave as its reasons in a press release.
Exceptions to the new policy include:
n A caregiver to accompany a person to an outpatient procedure if the person undergoing the procedure has development delays, significant cognitive impairment or is a minor.
n A support person for people undergoing surgical procedures.
n A support person for OB patients. The support person must remain with the patient.
n A support person for pediatric patients who will remain with the patient.
n In end-of-life situations, medical staff will determine if it’s appropriate to allow visitors.
In all cases, visitors must wear masks at all times and remain in the designated areas. They will be screened for illness before being allowed into the facility.
