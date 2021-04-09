CORUNNA — During National Volunteer Month in April, the American Red Cross is celebrating the blood, platelet and plasma donors who help fulfill its lifesaving mission and urging healthy individuals to join them in giving.
The Red Cross continues to urge healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give blood to ensure hospitals can meet patient needs.
Schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling (800) 733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a special thank-you, those who give by April 30 will be entered for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice. Additional details are available at rcblood.org/Gift.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:
n From 8:30 a.m. to noon April 20 at Perry High School, 2555 W. Britton Road.
n From 11:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. April 22 at the Perry Baptist Church, 217 S. Main St.
n From 11:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. April 23 at Morrice High School, 691 Purdy Lane
n From 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. April 23 at New Creation Church, 1800 Corunna Ave. in Owosso.
