CORUNNA — Shiawassee County Health Department officials Wednesday said three people have died over the past two weeks from COVID-19.
In the department’s first two-week update, officials reported 104 county residents have now succumbed to the viral disease. The department announced in early July it was reducing the frequency of reports because of lower caseloads.
In addition to the new deaths, the department reported 15 new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 5,765. There are 27 active cases, the same as two weeks ago.
During previous one-week updates, the SCHD had been reporting six to nine cases each week during a five-week period.
The department reported two deaths the week of June 2 and three on May 12.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Wednesday reported 898,626 total cases in the state, as well as 19,862 deaths.
For the Saturday-Tuesday period, the state saw 1,028 new cases and 14 deaths. The MDHHS now reports cases twice a week.
For the second week in a row, Memorial Healthcare Monday reported no COVID-19 patients. The facility was at 51 percent of capacity.
According to the CDC Data Tracker, 62.9 percent of state residents older than 16 have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
Shiawassee County, the CDC says, faces a moderate risk of the disease. The Data Tracker shows 43.1 percent of all county residents have received one dose and 41.4 percent are fully vaccinated.
Among those 18 and older, the totals are 52.9 and 50.1 percent while those 65 and older are 76.9 and 73.7 percent.
