COVID-19 cases in Shiawasse County ticked up slightly over the past week, the Shiawassee County Health Department reported Wednesday.
There were 19 new cases over the past week, an increase of one from the previous week. One new death was also reported.
The county’s testing positivity rate increased to 4.1% from 3.4%. It was the first increase in the positivity rate since it began falling from a high of 38.2% Jan. 27.
However, the county remains in the “low” risk level category.
STATE DATA
As of Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has logged 2,083,827 cases of COVID-19 in the state, with 32,923 confirmed deaths.
Another 309,438 cases and 2,853 deaths are listed as “probable.”
HOSPITALS
For the second straight week, Memorial Healthcare in Owosso reported zero COVID-19 patients.
Sparrow Hospital in Lansing has 24 COVID-19 patients, with none in the ICU. McLaren Greater Lansing has seven patients and McLaren Flint has one. Hurley Medical Center in Flint reported two patients.
