CORUNNA — Following full testing of staff and residents, Pleasant View officials Tuesday said more than two dozen people associated with the county facility are infected with COVID-19.
According to a statement issued Tuesday afternoon, none of the residents or staff have been hospitalized.
Pleasant View is at least the fourth county nursing facility to report multiple cases of COVID-19. Care facility infections account for more than 66 percent of the county’s 173 infections as of Tuesday.
According to figures released Tuesday, county infections include 115 women and 58 men ranging from 6 to 99 years old.
The number of fatalities remains at eight with 47 people now considered recovered. Seven of the eight who died were men. The lone woman was in her 90s. All apparently had other health issues.
Durand Senior Care and Rehab continues to have the highest number of cases in the county with 72 staff and residents affected. Three residents at the facility have died from the respiratory virus.
Monday, the Shiawassee County Health Department reported eight cases at The Meadows, six at The Lodges of Durand, 24 at Pleasant View and 72 at Durand Senior Care and Rehab.
Pleasant View has since added five cases as testing was completed. The county did not report any cases at other facilities.
Two deaths were patients from The Meadows.
Pleasant View officials said 17 residents are infected and 12 employees are among those infected. Residents who were infected have been isolated. Employees are quarantining at home.
Pleasant View officials said they are taking a variety of steps to combat the respiratory virus, including:
- Taking temperatures on all residents four times a day and staff twice a day
- Monitoring staff for respiratory symptoms, and new acute changes, twice a day
- Continuing to monitor resident’s respiratory status four times a day
- Continuing to monitor resident’s for new acute changes four times a day
- Shutting down all communal spaces and residents are quarantined to their rooms
- Restricting all non-essential visitors for over the last 6 weeks
- Educating staff on the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and how it is spread
- Staff members are continuing to wear masks at all times
Pleasant View undertook testing of all staff and residents after an employee tested positive Thursday.
County-wide, 2,255 people have been tested for the virus with 1,919 returned as negative.
As of this week, county health officials said, businesses and care facilities are able to obtain expanded testing, including of individuals who are asymptomatic. Of the county’s 173 confirmed cases, 76 are from the Durand area where 72 residents and staff from Durand Senior Care were infected. Owosso has 55 confirmed cases.
One-hundred-five of the county’s cases are people between 50 and 99 (60 percent). Eleven people remain hospitalized.
Statewide, there are 39,262 cases with 3,567 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.