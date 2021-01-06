LANSING — The American Red Cross and the National Football League are teaming up this month, National Blood Donor Month, to urge people — especially those who have recovered from COVID-19 — to give blood and to help tackle the national convalescent plasma shortage.
Right now, more donors are needed to help hospital patients.
The Red Cross and NFL are offering those who donate a chance to win two tickets to 2021’s Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. In addition, those who give through Jan. 20 will be entered to win the Big Game at Home package for a viewing experience at home with a 65-inch television and a $500 gift card to put toward food and fun.
People can schedule an appointment to give blood with the American Red Cross by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling (800) RED CROSS or activating the Blood Scheduling Skill for Amazon Alexa.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:
n From noon to 5:45 p.m. Friday at the Durand VFW Post 2272, 923 N. Saginaw St.
n From noon to 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Shiawassee Family YMCA, 515 W. Main St. in Owosso.
n From noon to 5:45 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Owosso Knights of Columbus, 1259 E. Main St. in Caledonia Township.
n From 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Perry Church of Nazarene, 3100 Ellsworth Road in Perry Township.
