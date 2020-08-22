OWOSSO — The Memorial Healthcare Foundation is conducting a Hero’s Feast fundraising event.
The drive-thru dinner event will feature food from the Wrought Iron Grill, Korner Pub, Cupcakes and Kisses and Murtle’s Handmade Chocolates Sept. 10 on Cass Street.
Participants are asked to enter from South Cedar Street.
All proceeds from the event will go toward the purchase of gift cards for Memorial Healthcare staff who have worked the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tickets are $50 per person and must be purchased in advance by texting MHFHERO to 243-725 and clicking on the menu or by calling the foundation office at (989) 729-4675.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.