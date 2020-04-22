PERRY — A Perry woman who says satellite signals sent out from SpaceX satellites are affecting her health has filed a federal lawsuit against the Elon-Musk-owned company seeking unspecified damages over $75,000.
Jennifer Mergos of Perry filed the lawsuit Wednesday in the United States District Court for the Western District of Michigan in Grand Rapids against Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corporation, commonly known as SpaceX, claiming technology used by the company “actively threatens (her) activities of daily life, use of public spaces, services and livelihood.”
In the lawsuit, Mergos quotes a PBS story explaining the satellite program: “SpaceX’s Starlink initiative … is to provide internet coverage by using thousands of satellites that beam wireless internet coverage down from space … What SpaceX wants to do is launch satellites into lower orbits so that they can beam internet at you.”
Mergos’ suit makes numerous claims, including that SpaceX’s “product is harmful to the point of being non-insurable… Since defendant’s product is so hazardous it is not able to be insured (fireworks and war are also in this category under the same insurance policy), plaintiff should not be forced into exposure or interaction with defendant’s product.”
The filing also states SpaceX is “forcing” Mergos’ interaction and exposure to a harmful product, and “plaintiff does not consent.”
“Creating forced exposure to Class 2B carcinogens, causing harm to the environment and ignoring federal and state rules and regulations is reason to revoke a corporation’s business license or dissolve the corporation,” the suit claims. “Especially when wired, fiber-optic networks are already paid for by tax dollars, faster, safer, more secure, cost-effective and in compliance with rules and regulations.”
Mergos’ suit claims the public’s right to natural resources, including air, water and the sea shore is rooted in Roman and common law doctrine, and public spaces historically guarantee public safety, and SpaceX’s products represent “a violation of public trust” and “irresponsible corporate behavior.”
In her filing, Mergos also notes she had an operation in 2008 to remove a tumor from behind her left ear, “where her cellphone antenna rested for 10 years,” and was diagnosed with “microwave sickness,” which qualifies her under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Mergos stated that in the presence of microwave radiation, she experiences “migraines, tinnitus, nose bleeds, dizziness, physical pain, elevated body temperature and discomfort.”
“(SpaceX) threatens the environment by microwaving it, as a side of its product,” Mergos’ lawsuit states.
Mergos said she filed the lawsuit because she’s worried about the effects man-made technology have on the planet and people, and is worried about the future.
“I don’t want to live in a microwave,” Mergos said Monday. “Radiation is damaging to all living entities, from grass to whatever life form you want to pretend is at the top. Somebody needs to protect our future, and no one is doing it. They’re building this around us, and it’s illegal. I think anyone with a functional brain who wants to continue breathing, is against anything that prevents you from transporting oxygen and that has these effects.”
Mergos also believes the super-rich control the narrative when it comes to technology, and have undue influence on politicians, academia and the media. She doesn’t know what will happen as the result of her lawsuit, but felt she had to act.
“Anyone who reads non-industry-funded literature can connect the dots. I don’t know what’s going to happen with this lawsuit, but rich people view most most people on this planet as an inconvenience and try to eliminate us with microwave radiation and by spraying things. Somebody needs to do this. It should be front page news all around the world. I don’t know why this burden has fallen on my shoulders. I’m simply a mom,” Mergos added.
An email sent to SpaceX’s Press Center was not returned before press time. Musk also did not respond to a tweet referencing the suit.
According to court records, the case was referred to Magistrate Judge Phillip J. Green for further handling of all matters and motions. SpaceX has not yet responded to the lawsuit.
Mergos is seeking several remedies, according to her filing, including an order forcing SpaceX to “comply with Public Trust, Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, National Environmental Protection Act and the Michigan Environmental Protection Act, or revoke (SpaceX’s) business license and dissolve the corporation,” and “any other relief the court deems just and equitable.”
The lawsuit was filed in federal court “because the parties are diverse in state and involve damages in excess of $75,000.”
