Shiawassee County officials reported one new case of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the county total to 243.
Deaths remained the same, at 26. Recoveries increased by two, to 206.
The county has conducted 4,213 tests. In Saginaw County, the Village of Chesaning is reporting 32 cases, while Chesaning Township has less than five.
Statewide, Michigan reported eight new deaths Thursday, bringing the total to 5,745. Nationwide, more than 116,000 people have died.
